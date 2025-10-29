Human Investing LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $632.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $592.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.17. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $634.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

