Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR is Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 48,952.2% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 227,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 227,138 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAR opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $25.92.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

