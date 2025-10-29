Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $122,302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 71.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,690,000 after purchasing an additional 31,073 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $816.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $793.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $815.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 79.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,035.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.38.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

