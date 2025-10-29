Golden Road Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Golden Road Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.7% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

