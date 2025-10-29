Head to Head Contrast: American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) vs. Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Bio Medica and Quipt Home Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Bio Medica alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bio Medica $910,000.00 N/A -$1.41 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $245.91 million 0.46 -$6.76 million ($0.24) -10.83

Analyst Ratings

American Bio Medica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quipt Home Medical.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Bio Medica and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quipt Home Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than American Bio Medica.

Profitability

This table compares American Bio Medica and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bio Medica N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical -4.30% -9.78% -4.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of American Bio Medica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats American Bio Medica on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bio Medica

(Get Free Report)

American Bio Medica Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs. The company also offers a test for the detection of respiratory syncytial virus; OralStat, a drug test for the detection of drugs in oral fluids, as well as private labeled versions of OralStat. In addition, the company distributes other products for the detection of substances of abuse, as well as products to detect certain infectious diseases. Further, it provides strip contract manufacturing, assembly, and packaging services to unaffiliated diagnostic companies. The company serves rehabilitation/drug treatment, pain management, other clinical, government, and employment/workplace markets. It operates in the United States, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South America. The company was formerly known as American Micro Media, Inc. and changed its name to American Bio Medica Corporation in September 1992. American Bio Medica Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Kinderhook, New York.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for American Bio Medica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bio Medica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.