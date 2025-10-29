Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of DFAI opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

