AppLovin (APP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect AppLovin to post earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.3378 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AppLovin to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APP opened at $626.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $577.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.32. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $158.33 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.53.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.13.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,682,473.21. This represents a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

