626 Financial LLC Purchases 971 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

626 Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,907,000. Cosner Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 61,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $286.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.77. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

