Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV is Golden Road Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 411,085 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,389.7% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 313,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 310,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $19,946,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

