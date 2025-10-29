Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) vs. ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI) Financial Review

ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ATIF has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Services Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A -90.49% -79.46% Information Services Group 3.27% 6.87% 3.14%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $620,000.00 13.11 -$3.19 million ($7.19) -1.18 Information Services Group $247.59 million 1.10 $2.84 million $0.15 37.80

This table compares ATIF and Information Services Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ATIF and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 1 0 0 0 1.00 Information Services Group 0 2 1 1 2.75

Information Services Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Information Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than ATIF.

Summary

Information Services Group beats ATIF on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX to automate the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management; ISG Generative AI; ISG Network Select to streamline and simplify how enterprises build their network solutions; HR technology and transformations; providers-as-a-business services; ISG Digital Engineering; ISG Research; and training-as-a-service. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

