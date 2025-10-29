Analyzing KT (NYSE:KT) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ)

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) and Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KT and Iridium World Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $19.37 billion 0.51 $321.90 million $1.35 14.15 Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Iridium World Communications.

18.9% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares KT and Iridium World Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 3.35% 5.06% 2.22% Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KT and Iridium World Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 1 3 0 2.75 Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Iridium World Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium World Communications is more favorable than KT.

Summary

KT beats Iridium World Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, digital music, e-commerce, online advertising consulting, and web comics and novels services; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services, and satellite services; sells handsets and miscellaneous telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, call center, system integration and maintenance, marketing, PCS distribution, truck transportation and trucking arrangement business, cloud system implementation, satellite communication network, installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, residential building development and supply, sports team management, technology business finance, and submarine cable construction and maintenance businesses. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About Iridium World Communications

In August 1999, Iridium World Communications Ltd. filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court, and operated as a debtor-in-possession. Iridium World Communications, Ltd. was engaged in the ownership and participation in the management of Iridium LLC, its parent company, which owned Iridium Operating LLC (Iridium), as of March 31, 1999. Iridium operated as a global wireless telecommunications company. It enabled its customers to make and receive phone calls, and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

