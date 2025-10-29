Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF $FSMD

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

