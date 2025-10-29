QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL is Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s 9th Largest Position

Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 466,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,423 shares during the period. QuidelOrtho makes up approximately 3.1% of Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lightrock Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $13,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 47.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 46.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.36 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

