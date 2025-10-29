Bio-Techne Corp $TECH Shares Sold by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,168 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises approximately 2.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $37,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,644 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after acquiring an additional 721,012 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,658,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 599,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $80.80.
Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.58.
Bio-Techne Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
