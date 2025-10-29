WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,544 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

