Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

