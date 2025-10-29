Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

DFAC opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.