Brookwood Investment Group LLC Sells 397 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Brookwood Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

