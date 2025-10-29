James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262,309 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,699,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This trade represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,934. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

