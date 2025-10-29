Zhang Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 136,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,503,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,890,000 after purchasing an additional 174,714 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 12.8%

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

