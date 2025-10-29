Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 12.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 13,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. HSBC set a $295.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,739.98. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $361.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.18. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $362.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

