Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after buying an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,432,218,000 after buying an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,508,000 after buying an additional 765,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,443,000 after buying an additional 682,203 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $821.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $772.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $769.79. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $938.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

