Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys 379 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 377.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 933,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after buying an additional 737,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after buying an additional 498,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $41,646,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,860,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.2%

Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

