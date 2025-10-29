Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYMI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminvest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.35.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

