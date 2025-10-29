Motco Purchases 18,734 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Motco increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 115.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 6.4%

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

