Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Buys 1,418 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

