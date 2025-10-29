ELCO Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 11,505 Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. $DKL

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $53,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 33.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles J. Brown III sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $48,659.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,135.61. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,884 shares of company stock worth $82,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DKL opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Delek Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 1,224.47% and a net margin of 16.58%.The firm had revenue of $246.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.19%.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

