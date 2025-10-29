ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,897 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 5.2% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 64.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,747 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $196,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after purchasing an additional 962,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,033,000 after purchasing an additional 834,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 33.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,463,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,812,000 after purchasing an additional 622,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.50.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.14 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

