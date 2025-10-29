Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Corrado Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $104.06 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $129.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,242.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $6,535,768.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,375 shares of company stock worth $20,347,156. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

View Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.