3,655 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS Purchased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,498,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,115,000 after buying an additional 295,738 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 101.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after buying an additional 188,477 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 340,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,111,000 after buying an additional 148,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 64.1% during the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $199.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.12. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

