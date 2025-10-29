Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX Shares Acquired by Whalen Wealth Management Inc.

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 229.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 167.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 106,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $13,440,164.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,050,080.36. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

