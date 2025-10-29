ELCO Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.7% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,458,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 25.3% during the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $227.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

