ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 619 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc $PFS

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 30.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,696.70. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,228.37. This represents a 22.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFS

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.