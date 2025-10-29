ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 21,552 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,552 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Latham Group worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 51.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 2,471,716.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 148,303 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,382,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 215,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 5,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,747.36. This trade represents a 29.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.88 million, a PE ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $8.46.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

