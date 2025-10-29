ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the quarter. NextDecade comprises about 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NextDecade worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NextDecade by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextDecade by 21,395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in NextDecade by 1,047.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEXT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NextDecade Stock Performance

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.78. NextDecade Corporation has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Equities analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew K. Schatzman acquired 281,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $2,009,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,246,316 shares in the company, valued at $37,458,696.24. This trade represents a 5.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 449,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $3,155,560.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 18,537,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,134,632.94. The trade was a 2.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,654,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,611,592. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextDecade Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.