ELCO Management Co. LLC Purchases 345 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 21.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CocaCola by 25.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

