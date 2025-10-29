Zhang Financial LLC Sells 598 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

