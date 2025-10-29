New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2%

LMT stock opened at $486.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $576.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $479.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.