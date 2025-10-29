Vistra Corp. $VST Position Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vistra by 1.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,551 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 19,600 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,850,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,432,901.34. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,796 shares of company stock worth $142,063,483. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius Research raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.93.

Vistra Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $190.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

