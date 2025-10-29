First National Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

First National Trust Co lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 143,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 29,052 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

