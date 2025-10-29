Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 38,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 294,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,063,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $69.32 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

