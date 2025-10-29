Econ Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.