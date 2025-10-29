First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 143.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

