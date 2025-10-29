FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.08% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

