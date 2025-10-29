Econ Financial Services Corp Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,705 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

