Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

