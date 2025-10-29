PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $169.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

