Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 5,283 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 280,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

