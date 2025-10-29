Econ Financial Services Corp Has $1.77 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

