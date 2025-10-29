Econ Financial Services Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Econ Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 204.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $112.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

